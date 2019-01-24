THERAPY? Releases "Kakistocracy" Music Video
January 24, 2019, 12 minutes ago
Ireland’s Therapy? have released a video for "Kakistocracy", a track from the band's 15th album, Cleave, out now via Marshall Records on CD/vinyl/digital. Watch the clip below, and order the album here.
Tracklisting:
"Wreck It Like Beckett"
"Kakistocracy"
"Callow"
"Expelled"
"Success? Success Is Survival"
"Save Me from the Ordinary"
"Crutch"
"I Stand Alone"
"Dumbdown"
"No Sunshine"
"Kakistocracy" video:
"Wreck It Like Beckett" lyric video:
"Callow" video:
(Photo - Tom Hoad)