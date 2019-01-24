THERAPY? Releases "Kakistocracy" Music Video

January 24, 2019, 12 minutes ago

Ireland’s Therapy? have released a video for "Kakistocracy", a track from the band's 15th album, Cleave, out now via Marshall Records on CD/vinyl/digital. Watch the clip below, and order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Wreck It Like Beckett"
"Kakistocracy"
"Callow"
"Expelled"
"Success? Success Is Survival"
"Save Me from the Ordinary"
"Crutch"
"I Stand Alone"
"Dumbdown"
"No Sunshine"

"Kakistocracy" video:

"Wreck It Like Beckett" lyric video:

"Callow" video:

(Photo - Tom Hoad)



