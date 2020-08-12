THERAPY? - "So Much For The 30 Year Plan" Official Biography Due In September; More Details Revealed

So Much For The 30 Year Plan - Therapy? The Authorised Biography, by Simon Young, will be published on September 22 (Jawbone Press). 296-page paperback with 24-page colour photo insert. An Ebook edition will be available from Amazon and Apple Books.

"Simon patiently listened to us talk and talk, then talk some more, then he brilliantly wrote our 30 year history into a book..."

So Much For The 30 Year Plan is the first ever book to detail the life of Therapy?, one of rock’s boldest and most idiosyncratic acts. Written with the full co-operation of the band’s current members - frontman Andy Cairns, bassist Michael McKeegan, and drummer Neil Cooper - this official biography explores the dizzying highs and crushing lows they have experienced while navigating a three-decade-long career.

Featuring extensive interviews with the band and key figures from throughout their history, So Much For The 30 Year Plan offers insights into the band’s origins in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, the backlash they received from the underground scene after signing to a major label, the birth of their million-selling 1994 album Troublegum, the full story behind their split with original drummer Fyfe Ewing, and much more.

Published to coincide with the band’s 30th anniversary - which they will be celebrating with an extensive international tour in 2021 - this is essential reading for all Therapy? fans... and anyone with an interest in the alternative music of the era.

(Photo - Tom Hoad)