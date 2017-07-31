THERAPY? To Headline 'Gig For Eric' Tribute Show For Late VENOM Manager ERIC COOK

Ireland’s Therapy? have announced they will be playing a very special tribute gig to their dear friend/legendary Venom manager Eric Cook, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

To describe the late Eric Cook as a ‘music industry veteran’ would be akin to describing Gazza or Alan Shearer as ‘good footballers’. Eric was more than someone who just worked in the music industry, managed bands, ran a studio or ran record companies. He lived and breathed his passion for music. He helped so many and so often that his passing has left a huge void in the industry and especially in the North East. As Andy Cairns, Therapy? frontman, said on hearing of his death “the North East will be a lonelier and quieter place now that Eric has gone”.

Therapy? were one of Eric’s last signings to his own labels Blast and Demolition Records and he took them with him to Amazing Record Co. too. There was a huge amount of mutual respect between Eric and the band, and it was Andy’s suggestion that we show Eric the respect that he deserved in the best and most suitable manner possible… a bloody loud rock gig in a venue that Eric knew very well. Gathering together two other bands Eric worked with - Avalanche Party and Tysondog - Therapy? plan to put on a fantastic show to celebrate Eric’s life as a rocker… for at heart that was what he truly was, a rocker and an inspiration to many.

‘Gig For Eric’ at Newcastle’s Cluny will be headlined by Therapy?, who Eric worked with from 2008 through to their most recent album, Disquiet. Support comes from two bands Eric championed at opposite ends of his career - Tysondog a Newcastle heavy metal band formed in 1982, and Avalanche Party, an up and coming North East garage rock band, in whose storming live shows Eric saw huge potential.

The show on September 11th falls on the 5-month anniversary of Eric’s passing, following a battle with cancer.

Eric began his career managing black metal band, Venom, from the young age of 19, and went on to manage artists as diverse as Andy Taylor (Duran Duran), classical musician Tolga Kashif and children’s TV star Richard Wisker. Along with his brother, Ged, he founded Demolition Records, home to David Lee Roth, Twisted Sister, The Quireboys, Quiet Riot, and W.A.S.P. and later Blast Records, to which he signed Therapy?

Therapy? say: “Eric’s support and positivity was infectious on everyone around him. No idea seemed too big, no job too hard. Under his watch we released three studio albums, recorded in Blast studios which he restored and owned, and a live album. His bright eyed and energetic presence will be missed by all of us in the Therapy? family.”

Tickets are priced at £15 and are on sale now at this location.