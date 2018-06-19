THERAPY? To Release Cleave Album In September; Artwork Revealed

Ireland’s Therapy? have set September 21st as the release date for their 15th album, Cleave. The album will be released via Marshall Records on CD/vinyl/digital with pre-order coming soon. Check out the album artwork below.

The first single from Cleave, "Callow", is out now. Get it here, and listen to the track below:

Therapy? will embark on an album release tour in November across the UK. Dates on the poster below:

(Photo - Tom Hoad)