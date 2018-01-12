THERION Release "Night Reborn" Lyric Video

On February 2nd, symphonic metal pioneers Therion will finally release Christofer Johnsson's monumental brainchild Beloved Antichrist, a sweeping rock opera loosely inspired by Vladímir Soloviov’s A Short Tale Of The Antichrist. The entire piece reaches an impressive length of 3 hours. Pre-order here, and watch a lyric video for the track "Night Reborn", below.

The dramatic and epic opus comes to life through 27 different character roles, performed by long-time band members like Thomas Vikström, Lori Lewis and Chiara Malvestiti, amongst many others. The cover artwork was designed by Thomas Ewerhart.

Tracklisting:

Act I

“Turn From Heaven”

“Where Will You Go?”

“Through Dust, Through Rain”

“Signs Are Here”

“Never Again”

“Bring Her Home”

“The Solid Black Beyond”

“The Crowning Of Splendour”

“Morning Has Broken”

“Garden Of Peace”

“Our Destiny”

“Anthem”

“The Palace Ball”

“Jewels From Afar”

“Hail Caesar!”

“What Is Wrong?”

“Nothing But My Name”

Act II

“The Arrival Of Apollonius”

“Pledging Loyalty”

“Night Reborn”

“Dagger Of God”

“Temple Of New Jerusalem”

“The Lions Roar”

“Bringing The Gospel”

“Laudate Dominum”

“Remaining Silent”

“Behold Antichrist”

“Cursed By The Fallen”

“Resurrection”

“To Where I Weep”

“Astral Sophia”

“Thy Will Be Done!”

Act III

“Shoot Them Down!”

“Beneath The Starry Skies”

“Forgive Me”

“The Wasteland Of My Heart”

“Burning The Palace”

“Prelude To War”

“Day Of Wrath”

“Rise To War”

“Time Has Come/Final Battle”

“My Voyage Carries On”

“Striking Darkness”

“Seeds Of Time”

“To Shine Forever”

“Theme Of Antichrist”

“Night Reborn” lyric video:

“Temple Of New Jerusalem” lyric video:

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2: