TheShowMustBePaused: Music Industry Calls For Tuesday Blackout In Reaction To GEORGE FLOYD Death

The collective fury over the death of George Floyd, who was suffocated by a Minnesota police officer kneeling on his neck during an arrest in Minneapolis, has prompted the music industry to take a united stand on Tuesday, June 2, reports Variety.

A message circulated widely on Instagram and other social media platforms on Friday evening calls for “a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with out community” and “an urgent step of action to provoke accountability and change.”

Under the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused, the sentiment of the post, taking responsibility as “gatekeepers of the culture,” is one dozens of companies took to heart in the hours after violence broke out in Minneapolis and other cities across the US.

Columbia Records was the first to publicly decry injustices towards underserved populations, with chairman Ron Perry posting late on Thursday night (May 28): “We stand together with the Black community against all forms of racism, bigotry, and violence. Now, more than ever we must use our voices to speak up and challenge the injustices all around us.”

