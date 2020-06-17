THIN LIZZY - "A Visual Biography" Photo Book To Arrive In October

Wymer Publishing has announced the launch of their forthcoming release, Thin Lizzy - A Visual Biography, due for release on October 2. The first 150 orders will receive a set of 5 A4 prints and those who order by August 1 will also get their name in the book on a dedicated fan page. Order here.

If any band deserves to have homage paid to them with a lavish photographic book, look no further than Thin Lizzy. With their origins going back to the late sixties, by 1971 with the first album release, Lizzy’s journey really began. Incredibly no one has published a visual biography before, but now that has been rectified.

Drawing on several thousand images and items of memorabilia this large format 240-page book is a treasure trove for Thin Lizzy devotees — crammed full of live and off stage shots that portray the band’s journey through the decades. It also includes loads of super cool memorabilia including backstage passes, gig posters, media adverts and much more, all reproduced on high quality art paper. This is one future collector’s item that every self-respecting Lizzy fan will want to own.

Rounding it off, Thin Lizzy A Visual Biography is topped and tailed with 20,000 words by Lizzy biographer and world-renowned rock author, Martin Popoff.

With a Phil Lynott documentary, Songs For While I’m Away, due to hit the silver screen in the fall, this lavish book will prove to be the perfect companion and a valuable addition to any fan’s collection.