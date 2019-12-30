THIN LIZZY / BLACK STAR RIDERS Frontman RICKY WARWICK "All Good" After Undergoing "Small Procedure" At Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
Thin Lizzy/Black Star Riders frontman, Ricky Warwick, underwent on a "small procedure" earlier today (Monday, December 30) at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California.
Warwick posted the following via Instagram: "Should never have asked Tina where to put that Christmas Tree! Small procedure this morning... all good. Thank you to the lovely staff and doctors and Cedars Sinia Hospital West Hollywood!! Happy New Year!!!"