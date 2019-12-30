THIN LIZZY / BLACK STAR RIDERS Frontman RICKY WARWICK "All Good" After Undergoing "Small Procedure" At Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

December 30, 2019, an hour ago

news hard rock ricky warwick thin lizzy black star riders

THIN LIZZY / BLACK STAR RIDERS Frontman RICKY WARWICK "All Good" After Undergoing "Small Procedure" At Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Thin Lizzy/Black Star Riders frontman, Ricky Warwick, underwent on a "small procedure" earlier today (Monday, December 30) at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California.

Warwick posted the following via Instagram: "Should never have asked Tina where to put that Christmas Tree! Small procedure this morning... all good. Thank you to the lovely staff and doctors and Cedars Sinia Hospital West Hollywood!! Happy New Year!!!"

 



Featured Audio

SEPULTURA – “Isolation” (Nuclear Blast)

SEPULTURA – “Isolation” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Latest Reviews