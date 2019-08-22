THIN LIZZY - Fender Launches Disgustingly High-Priced PHIL LYNOTT Precision Bass

Music Radar is reporting that Fender have released the Phil Lynott Precision Bass in conjunction with what would have been the Thin Lizzy frontman's 70th birthday.

Built by Jon Cruz, Fender Custom Shop Senior Master Builder, as part of the company’s 2019 Custom Shop Mid-Year Collection, this ultra-deluxe bass guitar celebrates 50 years of Thin Lizzy and is a stunning reproduction of the late rock icon’s weapon of choice. Of course, it’s not cheap, retailing for £11,699, but there are only 100 available and the detail in this bass is sensational.

The Phil Lynott P-Bass has the custom mirrored pickguard that sits on a two-piece select ash body. It has a solitary hand-wound ’78 P Bass split-coil pickup and a bolt-on, rift-sawn maple neck with a lacquered headstock and an oil finish, and a 7.25”-radius round-lam rosewood fingerboard with 20 jumbo frets.

Basses don’t get much more playable. And look at the Lynott silhouette carved onto that chrome plate. Lovely. Other details include Dunlop strap locks, ‘70s style tuners, a bone nut and round string tree.

Read more at Music Radar.