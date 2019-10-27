THIN LIZZY Guitarist ERIC BELL Brands METALLICA "A Pack Of Bastards" For Failing To Pay Him For "Whiskey In The Jar" Live Guest Appearance

According to report issued by The Irish Sun, founding Thin Lizzy guitarist Eric Bell has branded Metallica 'a pack of b******s', claiming the heavy metal icons failed to pay him for a gig. The Belfast musician, 72, was invited to play "Whiskey In The Jar" with Metallica at their Point Theatre gig in Dublin on July 5th, 1999.

He told the Irish Sun on Sunday how Metallica — who are worth an estimated €600million — jetted him from the UK to Dublin in their private plane for the huge concert.

Afterwards, Eric — who expected to make IR£2,000, although there was no agreement on the fee — took a trip back to Britain with the band and thought he was being paid when a member of their crew came over to say goodbye at the private airfield.

He said: “It was about half three in the morning. The transport was all lined up, and there was a car to take me home.

“I was quietly expecting about two grand, which wouldn’t have meant a thing to them. But I got handed over a big ball of Metallica t-shirts, key rings and hats. I got paid f*** all. Then they all f***ed off. It wasn’t until I was sitting in my car on the way home I realised they hadn’t paid me. I thought I’d get something in the post but not a dickie bird.

“Later somebody tried to get in touch with Metallica to get me something but they found it impossible and they gave up. They are a pack of b******s. I couldn’t believe what they did, especially as they are so well off. I should have been paid £2,000 but got f*** all."

Read the complete report here.

Bell released his new autobiography, Remembering - The Autobiography Before During And After Thin Lizzy, as hardback and audiobook (narrated by Eric Bell) in September via his exclusive production team, Of The Edge Productions. Signed copies now available here.

Many years in the writing, this astonishing book, penned by Eric Bell himself, charts the life of one of the most iconic and influential guitarists in contemporary music.

Starting with his early life, details of which few people have ever had access to, this moving autobiography reveals Eric's discovery of music and chronicles the influences that were responsible for his enduring love of the guitar. His journey culminated in the the creation of one of the most loved and successful rock bands in history.

The book details landmark relationships with Van Morrison and Rory Gallagher along with many other legendary musicians. Eric talks about his life-long friendship with Gary Moore and takes you through a moment by moment account of the night that Thin Lizzy was born. Eric remembers a whole world of experiences with Philip and Brian as they planned to take over the world!

Eric shines a light on the chaotic yet meteoric rise of Thin Lizzy with sensational previously unheard stories of life on the road and in the studio. This autobiography uncovers the triumphs and the tragedies that accompanied Eric along the way, and the personal toll that they took, resulting in his dramatic and climactic exit from the band on New Years Eve 1973.

For the first time Eric discloses the struggles in the years that followed and recounts more staggering stories of life on the road in the US with Jimi Hendrix's bassist Noel Redding. Eric pulls no punches on telling the truth about the good and the bad times.

This emotionally charged and absorbing autobiography is a true and moving testimony of a giant amongst guitarists.