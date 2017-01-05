THIN LIZZY - New PHIL LYNOTT Box Set To Feature Previously Unheard Recording Of "Dirty Old Town"

2017 will see a box set of unreleased tunes by late Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott, including an unreleased version of Phil rocking up the Ewan MacColl classic "Dirty Old Town", made famous by the late Luke Kelly of The Dubliners.

Alan Byrne, author of Phil Lynott, Renegade Of Thin Lizzy told the Irish Sun: “Everybody knows Phil loved trad music from Thin Lizzy recording 'Whiskey In The Jar'. But towards the end of his life, he hoped to do the same with 'Dirty Old Town' and got some traditional musicians to record 'Dirty Old Town' for his second solo album in Windmill Lane.”

Pogues musician Terry Woods and Thin Lizzy drummer Brian Downey also feature on Philo’s "Dirty Old Town". However the cover failed to make Phil’s second solo album in 1982, but will be included in a remastered version of the same record due out this year.

The find of new Thin Lizzy and Phil Lynott material comes from a pal of Phil’s whom he gave over 150 tapes to look after shortly before his death in 1986. Alan added: “Phil Lynott was a songwriting genius. Thin Lizzy released 12 studio albums in 13 years, along with two live albums and two solo albums. It’s easy to see why there might be an avalanche of unheard takes, live material and unreleased songs.”

More unheard material from Phil, who passed away in 1986 aged just 35 from heart failure and pneumonia, could also one day see the light of day. Alan said: “Phil had about 40 songs demoed for his third album in late 1985, just before he died. He would have released them the following year with a tour.”

