THIN LIZZY - PHIL LYNOTT's Mother PHILOMENA Has Waxwork Unveiled; Photos

Philomena Lynott looked a picture of health when she unveiled a waxwork of herself next to her son - legendary Irish rock icon Phil Lynott - at the Wax Museum Plus.

Philomena told the Irish Sun: “I’m shaking. I don’t know who to say, other than I think PJ (sculptor PJ Heraty) has flattered me. But if Phil was here, he would be winding me up about it.”

The 87-year-old revealed she was considering taking cannabis oil for the lung cancer she is continuing to battle but not chemo. However the Dublin grandmother looked radiant as she met the media at the Westmoreland Street attraction.

She joked: “The undertakers keep coming by with a measuring tape and I keep telling them to sod off.

“I look good but it’s all polyfilla. At the moment I am doing okay, I’m not taking any treatment at all but I am thinking of taking that marijuana oil - everyone is onto that.”

(Photo - Crispin Rodwell, The Sun Dublin)