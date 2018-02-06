THIN LIZZY – Phil Lynott’s Mother Philomena To Unveil Waxwork Tomorrow At The National Wax Museum

Tomorrow at 10:30 AM Philomena Lynott will officially unveil her wax figure at The National Wax Museum Plus. Philomena Lynott, writer, entrepreneur and mother of the legendary Irish rock icon, Phil Lynott, has a long-term supporter of the work of the National Wax Museum Plus.

The wax figure of Ms. Lynott was created by the Irish sculptor, PJ Heraty who will also be attending the launch.

Ed Coleman, The General Manager of The National Wax Museum Plus, spoke about the launch, saying: “2018 begins on a bit of an emotional note with a waxwork of our long-time friend and patron, Philomena Lynott. We’re particularly proud that the introduction of her waxwork coincides with the centenary celebration of women’s suffrage. Philomena is our Queen Mother of Irish rock ‘n’ roll and we are proud to display her waxwork in the Museum.”

"When making Phllomena Lynott's waxwork we had a rather unique process," said Marketing Manager Laoise Keaveney "We felt it rather appropriate to undertake the measurement process in Apollo Studios. This is the last recording studio in Ireland Phil Lynott recorded in before he died and it allowed us privacy and comfort to measure Ms Lynott amongst her sons valued posessions. We used a mix of old style techniques and 3D Scanning with this waxwork. 3D Scanning was used to create a digitial scan of Ms Lynott which helped our sculptor measure every detail. He followed this up with more traditional techniques in order to get a full understanding of Ms Lynott's measurements."

(Photo by: The National Wax Museum Plus)