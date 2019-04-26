THIN LIZZY Recruits MASTODON's Troy Sanders For 2019 Festival Shows

Thin Lizzy have announced the bass player for their forthcoming run of European Festival appearances to commemorate 50 years since the formation of the original band, and 40 years since the release of the seminal Black Rose album.

Troy Sanders from heavy rock legends, Mastodon, will be joining guitarist Scott Gorham, Darren Wharton on keyboards, Ricky Warwick on lead vocals, Damon Johnson on guitar and Judas Priest’s Scott Travis on drums for the following dates:

July

28 - Steelhouse Festival @ Ebbw Vale - S. Wales, UK (exclusive Black Rose album set)

August

4 - Rewind North Festival @ Macclesfield - Cheshire, UK

8 - Leyendas Del Rock Festival - Alicante, Spain

10 - Alcatraz Festival - Kortrijk, Belgium

Scott Gorham: “We are very happy to welcome Troy to the Lizzy family! We met a few years ago at Download festival and he’s a great guy and killer bass player to boot so very happy he wanted to join us for the shows this summer.”

Ricky Warwick: “Mastodon are a fantastic band and knowing how much of a Thin Lizzy fan Troy is, he will be an amazing addition to the fold.”

Troy Sanders: "It’s no secret that Thin Lizzy has had a big influence on Mastodon’s music. Being asked to join them on stage is a big deal and true honor to me. I am really looking forward to it!"

(Photo - Jimmy Hubbard)