THIN LIZZY Tour Manager FRANK MURRAY Dead At 70

Hot Press reports that Frank Murray has died at 70 years of age.

“While the cause of his death will not be fully confirmed till later, Hot Press understands that it was a result of a heart attack. His death, which occurred earlier today, was sudden.

“Frank was a seminal figure in Irish rock music, who first came to prominence as a key member of the Thin Lizzy camp. For many years, he was the band’s tour manager and worked closely alongside Philip Lynott. When his involvement with Lizzy ended, Frank took on a similar role with Elton John and The Specials and, later on, he managed The Frames, overseeing their signing to ZTT Records; Kirsty McColl; and most famously, The Pogues.

He was centrally involved in the conception of what is the greatest Christmas song of them all, bringing Kirsty McColl (since deceased) on board to work with The Pogues on the magnificent “Fairytale Of New York”.

(Photo - Frank Murray Twitter)