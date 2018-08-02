THIS WILL DESTROY YOU Announce North American Headlining Tour; Fifth Full-Length Due This Fall
August 2, 2018, 17 minutes ago
This Will Destroy You will return to stages this fall on a North American headlining tour. Slated to commence on October 16th in Phoenix, Arizona, the trek will wind its way through over two dozen cities, coming to a close November 17th in San Diego, California. See all confirmed dates below.
The tour will follow the release of the band's fifth studio full-length, set to drop September 28th, via Dark Operative. Further details to be unveiled in the coming weeks.
Tour dates:
October
16 - The Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ
18 - Mohawk - Austin, TX
19 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX
20 - Granada Theatre - Dallas, TX
22 - The Masquerade - Hell Stage - Atlanta, GA
23 - Motorco - Durham, NC
25 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA
26 - Metro Gallery - Baltimore, MD
27 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY
28 - Brighton Music Hall - Allston, MA
29 - Bar Le "Ritz" P.D.B. - Montreal, QC
30 - Lee's Palace - Toronto, ON
31 - El Club - Detroit, MI
November
2 - Metro - Chicago, IL
3 - Maintenance Shop - Iowa State University - Ames, IA
4 - Turf Club - St. Paul, MN
7 - Neumos - Seattle, WA
8 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC
9 - Aladdin Theater - Portland, OR
10 - WOW Hall - Eugene, OR
12 - The Big Room at Sierra Nevada - Chico, CA
13 - Harlow's - Sacramento, CA
14 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA
15 - Strummers - Fresno, CA
16 - The Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA
17 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA
(Photo - Veronika Reynard)