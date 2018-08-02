THIS WILL DESTROY YOU Announce North American Headlining Tour; Fifth Full-Length Due This Fall

This Will Destroy You will return to stages this fall on a North American headlining tour. Slated to commence on October 16th in Phoenix, Arizona, the trek will wind its way through over two dozen cities, coming to a close November 17th in San Diego, California. See all confirmed dates below.

The tour will follow the release of the band's fifth studio full-length, set to drop September 28th, via Dark Operative. Further details to be unveiled in the coming weeks.



Tour dates:

October

16 - The Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ

18 - Mohawk - Austin, TX

19 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

20 - Granada Theatre - Dallas, TX

22 - The Masquerade - Hell Stage - Atlanta, GA

23 - Motorco - Durham, NC

25 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

26 - Metro Gallery - Baltimore, MD

27 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY

28 - Brighton Music Hall - Allston, MA

29 - Bar Le "Ritz" P.D.B. - Montreal, QC

30 - Lee's Palace - Toronto, ON

31 - El Club - Detroit, MI

November

2 - Metro - Chicago, IL

3 - Maintenance Shop - Iowa State University - Ames, IA

4 - Turf Club - St. Paul, MN

7 - Neumos - Seattle, WA

8 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

9 - Aladdin Theater - Portland, OR

10 - WOW Hall - Eugene, OR

12 - The Big Room at Sierra Nevada - Chico, CA

13 - Harlow's - Sacramento, CA

14 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

15 - Strummers - Fresno, CA

16 - The Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA

17 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

(Photo - Veronika Reynard)