THOKKIAN VORTEX Featuring Former ANCIENT Vocalist Release New Album Teaser Video

Thokkian Vortex, the black metal project from former Ancient vocalist Lord Kaiaphas, have released a teaser video for their second album, Thy Throne Is Mine, to be released in 2019. The teaser, featuring the song “The Wreathing Serpent”, can be found below.

Thy Throne is Mine, the second full-length album by Thokkian Vortex, features a new lineup including Lord Sabnock (Major Arcana) on guitars, Sil on bass, and Asmodevs Draco Dvx (Azrath-11, Naer Mataron, Kurgaall, Ancient, Melechesh, etc.) on drums. The album also features shredding guitar solos by Marcelo “Mantus” Vasco (Patria, Mysteriis) who is also the artist behind many cover artworks of famous bands like Slayer, Kreator, Dimmu Borgir, 1349, Borknagar, and many more.

Thy Throne Is Mine has less symphonic elements than the previous album, Into The Nagual, but it is a more cohesive work with a healthy dose of black ‘n’ roll. With the signature storytelling of Lord Kaiaphas, the album explores themes such as Sumerian/Accadian mythology, apocalyptic Satanism, and Mesoamerican sorcery inspired by occult literary works and grimoires.

Following Thokkian tradition, Thy Throne Is Mine will also include a cover of the 70s occult rock band Black Widow's "Come To The Sabbat", with participation from prog metal flautist, Danielle Sassi (Storchi).