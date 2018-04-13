THOKKIAN VORTEX – Featuring Former ANCIENT Vocalist Streaming “Huginn And Muninn In The Realms Of Mist” Video

Thokkian Vortex is a black metal band fronted by Lord Kaiaphas, the former vocalist for the Norwegian black metal band, Ancient (95-98). The band features guitarist Zed Destructive, bassist Sil, and drummer Uriel.

This Friday the 13th the is releasing the official video for “Huginn And Muninn In The Realms Of Mist”. This is an epic track from the Thokkian Vortex 2016 album Into The Nagual. Filmed, directed and edited by Mark Inberg, the video is a masterpiece of black metal art expertly shot in classic black and white. It weaves a tale of a shaman’s journey inspired by Nordic mythology.

Into The Nagual was released at the end of January 2016 by Unexploded records (Sweden). A highly listenable album comprising many different styles, timbres, a variety of rhythms from blast beats to D-beats, shredding guitar solos, Kaiaphas’s signature vocal stylings, atmospheric synthesizers, orchestral sections, and a solid production. The album also features guest musicians such as Lord Ahriman (Dark Funeral) and Scorpios(ex-Melechesh) among others.