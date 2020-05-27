THOMAS GABRIEL FISCHER Working On "Very Groovy, Very Psychedelic" New Project - "Sometimes It's Floating Almost, Like PINK FLOYD"; Audio Interview

Jessie David of Metal Wani recently spoke with Thomas Gabriel Fischer, formerly of Hellhammer and Celtic Frost, and currently in Triptykon.

During their chat, they discussed Requiem (Live at Roadburn 2019) with Metropole Orkest, the layout of the album, and his experience working with an orchestra. They also talked about the progress of a new Triptykon album, Tom’s new side project, and words of inspiration for up and coming musicians.

While chatting, Tom described the album as being a curse. Though he is proud of the album, he is also happy to be done with it. He’s had the idea of Requiem since 1986, when asked Tom said, “The release symbolizes the conclusion of this decades-long project.” He originally thought he would have had this project finished in a few years when they began working on it. At first, the album was released by intuition, and that releasing them in order was not a big deal. When it came to working with a full orchestra, Tom describes the experience as being slightly intimidating, since they all studied music. Tom said, “If one of them makes a tiny mistake, it affects the entire sound." Continuing to say, “it was a tremendous amount of pressure.”

Now that the album is done, Tom is happy to say that he can finally start working on a new Triptykon album. He has a bunch of ideas in mind and is excited to start working on them. Tom is hoping to finish the album this year.

Unfortunately, Triumph Of Death had to postpone their shows, when it comes to playing the Hellhammer songs Tom prefers to go for authenticity saying, “These songs are sacred when you look at that time, that music was created, it was a very magical time in our scene.” Preferring not to tamper with it and holding the songs sacred.

Tom is also working on a new project; he did not give a band name. Instead just said that he is very excited and that details will be coming soon. Tom described the band's sound, stating, "It's very dark music, but it's not heavy metal. It's not doom metal or something like that. It's difficult to describe. It is heavy at times, it's very groovy, it's very psychedelic. Sometimes it's floating almost, like Pink Floyd. But it is very dark, very melodic, very mesmerizing and hypnotic."

Listen to the interview below: