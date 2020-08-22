THOMAS ZWIJSEN - Acoustic Classical Fingerstyle Guitar Cover Of IRON MAIDEN’s “Caught Somewhere In Time”

Yet again, Thomas Zwijsen has tackled another classic Iron Maiden song and has made it his own; “Caught Somewhere In Time” featuring his acoustic classical fingerstyle guitar work featuring Wiki Violin.

“This is on the new Nylon Maiden Lives On Double CD,” Zwijsen says. The studio version of Caught Somewhere In Time is the opening track on the Somewhere In Time album by Iron Maiden, released in 1986. This HD video was filmed in Baños de la Encina in the province of Jaen, Spain, in one of Europe's oldest and best preserved castles. We thank them for welcoming us to film, it was a great pleasure to be ‘Caught Somewhere In Time’ in this amazing location!”