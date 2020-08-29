THOMAS ZWIJSEN - Acoustic Fingerstyle Cover Of Rare IRON MAIDEN Classic “The Duellists”

Check out Thomas Zwijsen’s classical acoustic fingerstyle cover of the rarely heard classic “The Duellists” featuring Wiki Krawczyk on violin. The track can be found on the new Nylon Maiden double CD available for pre-order here.

“The Duellists appears on Iron Maiden's Powerslave album and was never performed live.

The new Nylon Maiden Double CD has 18 Iron Maiden songs arranged for classical guitar.

People who pre-order get:

- Their names printed in the booklet

- The album signed

- Free digital download on the release date

- Free bonus album Uke 'Em All