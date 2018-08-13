THOMAS ZWIJSEN And ANNE BAKKER Perform Acoustic Rendition Of DEEP PURPLE's "Burn"; Video

Classical guitar virtuoso Thomas Zwijsen will release his seventh solo album, Nylon Metal, on September 3rd. The double CD contains 26 acoustic arrangements of metal and rock songs by Iron Maiden, KISS, Metallica, Deep Purple, Helloween, Led Zeppelin, Dream Theater, and many more. A new preview video featuring Thomas and Anne Bakker performing an acoustic rendition of the Deep Purple song "Burn" can be found below.

Zwijsen states: “My mission is to bring heavy metal to the classical guitar world and vice versa, combining the greatness of heavy metal compositions with the beautiful tone of the classical guitar. I can’t wait to present this album to guitar fans around the world.”

Guest musicians on the album are (ex)members of KISS and Iron Maiden, respectively Bruce Kulick and Blaze Bayley.

Tracklisting:

CD 1:

"The Good, The Bad, The Ugly" (Ennio Moricone)

"Future World" (Helloween)

"2 Minutes To Midnight" (Iron Maiden)

"Forever" (KISS) ft. Bruce Kulick

"Eye Of The Tiger" (Survivor)

"Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son" (Iron Maiden)

"Hollow Years" (Dream Theater)

"Renegade" (Hammerfall)

"The Unforgiven II" (Metallica)

"Four Lanes Of Chaos" (Original)

"Twisted Mind" (Avantasia)

"Soldier Of Fortune" (Deep Purple)

"The Final Countdown" (Europe)

CD 2:

"Where Eagles Dare" (Iron Maiden)

"Temple Of The King" (Rainbow)

"Lightning Strikes Twice" (Iron Maiden) ft.Blaze Bayley

"Enter Sandman" (Metallica)

"The Wickerman" (Iron Maiden)

"All My Love" (Led Zeppelin)

"Want You Bad" (The Offspring)

"Space Oddity" (David Bowie)

"Living After Midnight" (Judas Priest)

"Definitely Doable" (Original)

"Smoke On The Water" (Deep Purple)

"Eagle Fly Free" (Helloween)

"Detroit Rock City" (KISS)

"Burn" video:

"Lightning Strikes Twice" video:

Preview:

Trailer:

All songs are arranged by Thomas Zwijsen in his characteristic style, playing all essential melodies simultaneously on his Ortega signature guitar.

With his arrangements Zwijsen obtained over 20 million YouTube views and is now close to reaching 100,000 subscribers. He has played over 500 concerts in Europe, South America, Asia and the Middle East.

The release of the Nylon Metal album will be followed by a European tour in September with Anne Bakker, a European tour in November with Blaze Bayley, and three shows in Israel in 2019 followed by an extensive South American solo tour.

The Book Of Tabs - Together with the album, Zwijsen will release his second tab book, The Book Of Tabs. The book includes tabs & standard notation of 11 Iron Maiden songs and includes online video lessons for each song.

Table of contents:

"If Eternity Should Fail"

"The Wickerman"

"Afraid To Shoot Strangers"

"2 Minutes To Midnight"

"Iron Maiden"

"Lightning Strikes Twice"

"Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son"

"Hallowed Be Thy Name"

"Children Of The Damned"

"Where Eagles Dare"

"Alexander The Great"

More info and pre-ordering at here.