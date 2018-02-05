THOMAS ZWIJSEN Covers IRON MAIDEN's “Where Eagles Dare”; Acoustic / Classical Fingerstyle Video Streaming

In the new video below, guitarist Thomas Zwijsen performs the Iron Maiden song, "Where Eagles Dare”, arranged for acoustic/classical solo guitar:

Zwijsen recently released the first in a series of tour video logs. Says Thomas: "Loads of fun during this tour! Part 1: Holland, Germany & France. What a pleasure to be a professional musician sometimes! Features Blaze Bayley, Anne Bakker and myself. Parts of live songs such as "Man On The Edge" (Iron Maiden), "Stealing Time" (Blaze Bayley), "Man Hunt" (Wolfsbane), as well as some images from all the beautiful places we visited. In 2018 I'll be touring with these lovely people again."