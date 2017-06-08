THOMAS ZWIJSEN Covers IRON MAIDEN’s “The Red And The Black”; Acoustic Fingerstyle Guitar Video Streaming

In the new video below, guitarist Thomas Zwijsen performs an acoustic/classical/fingerstyle/flamenco guitar arrangement of Iron Maiden’s “The Red And The Black”, featured on Maiden’s new album, The Book Of Souls.

Thomas recently posted another Iron Maiden cover, performed at the EEF Festival in Holland. “I actually didn't want to upload any more versions of “The Trooper”,” he said. “But this one was particularly fun to play, cause we started it way too fast, so we had to finish it in that tempo... enjoy! On drums we have Nathanael Taekema and on bass Anton Zwijsen.”

Zwijsen previously posted this cover of Iron Maiden's "Dance Of Death”: