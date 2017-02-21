THOMAS ZWIJSEN Covers JUDAS PRIEST’s “A Touch Of Evil” With SHADOWRISE / AYREON Singer LAURA GULDEMOND; Video

In the new video below, guitarist Thomas Zwijsen performs a cover of the Judas Priest classic, “A Touch Of Evil”, alongside vocalist Laura Guldemond. Laura is the singer of Shadowrise, but you may also know her from Idols, or from performing with Dutch metal opera Ayreon.

Zwijsen performs a fingerstyle acoustic classical guitar cover of Judas Priest’s “Living After Midnight” in the video below. Go to KingOfTheStrings.com for free tabs and a tutorial video lesson, showing you exactly how to play this arrangement.