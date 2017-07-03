THOMAS ZWIJSEN Discusses Upcoming "Thomas Zwijsen Signature Model” With BLAZE BAYLEY; Video

Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen’s "Thomas Zwijsen Signature Model" will be in stores soon via Ortega Guitars. In the video below, former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley interviews Zwijsen about the signature guitar. Check it out and stay tuned for more details.

In the video below, Thomas Zwijsen covers Iron Maiden’s Wasted Years”.

Says Thomas: “German brand Ortega Guitars invited me to a recording studio to do videos on several new guitars. It was a pleasure to try so many of them. This is the RCE159MN model with cedar top. If you want to learn how to play this arrangement (and many others) take a look at KingOfTheStrings.com.