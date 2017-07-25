THOMAS ZWIJSEN Performs Acoustic Classical Fingerstyle Version Of IRON MAIDEN’s “Children Of The Damned”; Video

In the new video below, guitarist Thomas Zwijsen performs “Children Of The Damned” from Iron Maiden’s The Number Of The Beast album, arranged for acoustic, classical, flamenco, fingerstyle solo guitar.

In the previously posted video below, Zwijsen offers a classical fingerstyle guitar performance of the Iron Maiden classic “2 Minutes To Midnight”, originally featured on the 1984 album, Powerslave.

Zwijsen’s "Thomas Zwijsen Signature Model" will be in stores soon via Ortega Guitars. In the video below, former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley interviews Zwijsen about the signature guitar. Check it out and stay tuned for more details.