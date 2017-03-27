THOMAS ZWIJSEN Performs Acoustic Cover Of IRON MAIDEN Classic “The Trooper”; Video

“Ortega Guitars invited me to do a series of videos on a selection of their guitars,” says guitarist Thomas Zwijsen. “In this video I'm performing “The Trooper” by Iron Maiden on the Eclipse Suite CE model.”

In the video below, Zwijsen performs “God Gave Rock And Roll To You”, arranged for classical, acoustic, flamenco or fingerstyle guitar. "God Gave Rock And Roll To You" was originally written by Argent and covered by Petra and KISS. The KISS version was titled "God Gave Rock And Roll To You II", and was used for the film Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, and later included on the KISS album Revenge.

The video below features Thomas Zwijsen and Ben Woods performing an acoustic version of Europe’s “The Final Countdown”. The clip was shot all over Europe during the Master Guitar Tour 2016. This fingerstyle/acoustic/flamenco/classical guitar arrangement was made by Thomas Zwijsen and Ben Woods especially for the tour.

In another video, Zwijsen performs a cover of the Judas Priest classic, “A Touch Of Evil”, alongside vocalist Laura Guldemond. Laura is the singer of Shadowrise, but you may also know her from Idols, or from performing with Dutch metal opera Ayreon.