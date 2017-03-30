THOMAS ZWIJSEN Performs Acoustic Cover Of METALLICA Classic “The Unforgiven II”; Video

March 30, 2017, an hour ago

In the new video below, guitarist Thomas Zwijsen performs an acoustic/classical guitar arrangement of Metallica's "The Unforgiven II”. Guitar lessons can be found at this location.

“Ortega Guitars invited me to do a series of videos on a selection of their guitars,” says guitarist Thomas Zwijsen. “In this video (below) I'm performing “The Trooper” by Iron Maiden on the Eclipse Suite CE model.”

