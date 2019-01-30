THOMAS ZWIJSEN Performs Acoustic Rendition Of AVANTASIA's "Twisted Mind"; Video

Classical guitar virtuoso Thomas Zwijsen has released this new video, in which he performs a classical/flamenco arrangement of "Twisted Mind" by Tobias Sammet's Avantasia. The track is featured on Zwijsen's Nylon Metal album, available here.

Zwijsen has joined forces with former Iron Maiden vocalist Blaze Bayley for a new classical acoustic album, entitled December Wind. A video for the title track can be found below, and the album is available now at ThomasZwijsen.com with worldwide shipping.

Tracklisting:

"Eye Of The Storm"

"Love Will Conquer All"

"2AM" (Iron Maiden)

"Miracle On The Hudson"

"December Wind"

"We Fell From The Sky"

"The Crimson Tide"

"The Love Of Your Life"

"Stealing Time" (Blaze)

"Russian Holiday"

"Soundtrack Of My Life" (Blaze)

"One More Step"

"Sign Of The Cross" (Iron Maiden)

