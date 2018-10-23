THOMAS ZWIJSEN Performs Acoustic Rendition Of DEEP PURPLE's "Soldier Of Fortune"; Video

In the new video below, classical guitar virtuoso Thomas Zwijsen performs Deep Purple's "Soldier Of Fortune" on classical acoustic fingerstyle guitar. Tabs and video lesson for this arrangement will be included at Thomas' online guitar school: KingOfTheStrings.com.

This recording is on Thomas' new Nylon Metal double CD. 28 metal tracks arranged for classical guitar. It's available here with worldwide shipping.

The video was filmed by Wiktoria Krawczyk at the Tyne Cot Cemetery in Passchendaele, Belgium.