THOMAS ZWIJSEN Performs Acoustic Rendition Of IRON MAIDEN's "Quest For Fire"; Video

Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has released this new video, in which he performs a classical fingerstyle guitar arrangement of Iron Maiden's "Quest For Fire", from the Piece Of Mind album.

Zwijsen recently released the two clips below, performing a solo guitar arrangement of Iron Maiden's "Wasted Years", and an acoustic/classical fingerstyle rendition of the Ronnie James Dio-era Black Sabbath song, "Heaven And Hell".