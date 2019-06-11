THOMAS ZWIJSEN Performs Acoustic Rendition Of IRON MAIDEN's "Quest For Fire"; Video

June 11, 2019, 40 minutes ago

Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has released this new video, in which he performs a classical fingerstyle guitar arrangement of Iron Maiden's "Quest For Fire", from the Piece Of Mind album.

Zwijsen recently released the two clips below, performing a solo guitar arrangement of Iron Maiden's "Wasted Years", and an acoustic/classical fingerstyle rendition of the Ronnie James Dio-era Black Sabbath song, "Heaven And Hell".



