THOMAS ZWIJSEN Performs Acoustic Rendition Of IRON MAIDEN's "Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son"; Video

In the new video below, guitarist Thomas Zwijsen performs an acoustic rendition of Iron Maiden's "Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son" on classical fingerstyle solo guitar. "Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son" is the title track of Iron Maiden's 1988 studio album.

Blaze Bayley (ex-Iron Maiden) and Thomas Zwijsen (Nylon Maiden) recently performed an intro of "The Good, The Bad, The Ugly", followed by Iron Maiden's 1996 single "Virus", live in Istanbul, Turkey. Check out the video below: