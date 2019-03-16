THOMAS ZWIJSEN Performs Classical Fingerstyle Guitar Arrangement Of IRON MAIDEN's "Alexander The Great" (Video)

The clip below features Iron Maiden's "Alexander The Great" performed in a classical fingerstyle solo guitar arrangement by Thomas Zwijsen.

"Alexander The Great" appears on Iron Maiden's 1986 album, Caught Somewhere In Time. Check out the original version below.

Zwijsen recently joined forces with former Iron Maiden vocalist Blaze Bayley for a new classical acoustic album, entitled December Wind. A music video for the track "The Love Of Your Life", as well as a performance video for "The Crimson Tide", can be found below.

The album is available now at ThomasZwijsen.com with worldwide shipping.

Tracklisting:

"Eye Of The Storm"

"Love Will Conquer All"

"2AM" (Iron Maiden)

"Miracle On The Hudson"

"December Wind"

"We Fell From The Sky"

"The Crimson Tide"

"The Love Of Your Life"

"Stealing Time" (Blaze)

"Russian Holiday"

"Soundtrack Of My Life" (Blaze)

"One More Step"

"Sign Of The Cross" (Iron Maiden)

"The Love Of Your Life" video:

"The Crimson Tide" performance video:

"December Wind" video: