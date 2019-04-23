THOMAS ZWIJSEN Performs Classical Fingerstyle Guitar Rendition Of DIO-Era BLACK SABBATH Classic "Heaven And Hell"

Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has released the new video below, in which he performs an acoustic/classical fingerstyle rendition of the Ronnie James Dio-era Black Sabbath song, "Heaven And Hell".

Zwijsen recently released the video below, featuring a Nylon Maiden/Flametal version of Iron Maiden's "Aces High", arranged for two classical fingerstyle / spanish flamenco guitars, and performed with Ben Woods. This song is on the Master Guitar Tour album available with worldwide shipping at ThomasZwijsen.com and on all the digital channels.