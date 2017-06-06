THOMAS ZWIJSEN Performs Extra Fast Acoustic Version Of IRON MAIDEN's “The Trooper“; Video

June 6, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal thomas zwijsen iron maiden

THOMAS ZWIJSEN Performs Extra Fast Acoustic Version Of IRON MAIDEN's “The Trooper“; Video

Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has posted another Iron Maiden cover, performed at the EEF Festival in Holland.

Says Thomas: “I actually didn't want to upload any more versions of “The Trooper”… but this one was particularly fun to play, cause we started it way too fast, so we had to finish it in that tempo... enjoy! On drums we have Nathanael Taekema and on bass Anton Zwijsen.”

Zwijsen previously posted this cover of Iron Maiden's "Dance Of Death”:

 

