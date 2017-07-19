THOMAS ZWIJSEN Performs IRON MAIDEN Classic “2 Minutes To Midnight”; Video

July 19, 2017, 26 minutes ago

In the new video below, Thomas Zwijsen offers a classical fingerstyle guitar performance of the Iron Maiden classic “2 Minutes To Midnight”, originally featured on Maiden’s 1984 album, Powerslave.

Zwijsen’s "Thomas Zwijsen Signature Model" will be in stores soon via Ortega Guitars. In the video below, former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley interviews Zwijsen about the signature guitar. Check it out and stay tuned for more details.

