THOMAS ZWIJSEN Performs IRON MAIDEN's "Aces High" With ALICE COOPER Guitarist NITA STRAUSS; Video

Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has posted this new video featuring a spontaneous performance of Iron Maiden's "Aces High" with Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper, ex-Iron Maidens).

Nita is playing her Ibanez signature guitar, while Thomas is playing his Ortega signature guitar. The footage was recorded at Thomann "The Gearhead University 2018" (TGU18).

In the video below, Thomas Zwijsen performs a renaissance/baroque-style version of Metallica's "Nothing Else Matter" on classical guitar.

Says Thomas: "What if Metallica lived 500 years ago? And what if Metallica wrote the famous Spanish Romance (or Romance Anonimo or Jeux Interdits)? 'Nothing Else Matters' would have sounded something like this."

Zwijsen performs an acoustic rendition of Iron Maiden's "Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son" on classical fingerstyle solo guitar below.

Blaze Bayley (ex-Iron Maiden) and Thomas Zwijsen recently performed an intro of "The Good, The Bad, The Ugly", followed by Iron Maiden's 1996 single "Virus", live in Istanbul, Turkey. Check out the video below: