THOMAS ZWIJSEN Performs IRON MAIDEN's "The Trooper" With ALICE COOPER Guitarist NITA STRAUSS; Video

In the new video below, Iron Maiden's "The Trooper" gets the cover treatment from Thomas Zwijsen and Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper, ex-Iron Maidens). The footage was recorded at "The Gearhead University 2018" (TGU18).

Zwijsen previously posted the video below, featuring a spontaneous performance of Iron Maiden's "Aces High" with Nita:

Zwijsen performs an acoustic rendition of Iron Maiden's "Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son" on classical fingerstyle solo guitar below: