Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has released the second in a series of tour video logs. Watch two clips below.

Says Thomas: "Part 2 of the MusiciansVlog in which I show you how fun it is to be a professional musician touring around the world. I'm in Italy, Czech Republic and Slovakia with Blaze Bayley (ex-Iron Maiden singer) and Anne Bakker."

Part 2:

Part 1: