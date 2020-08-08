THOMAS ZWIJSEN, WIKI KRAWCZYK Cover “Whiskey In The Jar”; Video

Check out Thomas Zwijsen and Wiki Krawczyk covering the traditional Irish song “Whiskey In The Jar” using acoustic / classical fingerstyle guitar and violin, inspired by the versions of Metallica, Thin Lizzy and The Dubliners.

Says Zwijsen: “‘Whiskey In The Jar’ has been performed by a huge number of artists, including Metallica, Think Lizzy and The Dubliners. Our version shows influences from those 3 versions in our attempt to create the best version.”