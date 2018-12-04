THOMAS ZWIJSEN & WIKTORIA KRAWCZYK Perform Acoustic Guitar And Violin Rendition Of EUROPE Classic "The Final Countdown"; Video

Classical guitar virtuoso Thomas Zwijsen has uploaded this new video, in which he performs the Europe hit, "The Final Countdown", on classical acoustic fingerstyle guitar, along with his fiancee Wiktoria Krawczyk on violin. The performance took place at Rockland Music in Witten, Germany.

In the video below, Zwijsen performs Deep Purple's "Soldier Of Fortune" on classical acoustic fingerstyle guitar. Tabs and video lesson for this arrangement will be included at Thomas' online guitar school: KingOfTheStrings.com.

This recording is on Thomas' new Nylon Metal double CD. 28 metal tracks arranged for classical guitar. It's available here with worldwide shipping.

The video was filmed by Wiktoria Krawczyk at the Tyne Cot Cemetery in Passchendaele, Belgium.

