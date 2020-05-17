THOMAS ZWIJSEN’s Acoustic Guitar Cover Of IRON MAIDEN’s Instrumental Classic “Transylvania”; Video

Check out Thomas Zwijsen classical/acoustic fingerstyle solo guitar cover of Iron Maiden's instrumental classic “Transylvania” below







Perfect timing as Iron Maiden Trooper Beer continues to roll out their Sun And Steel lager, double fermented with authentic Japanese saké yeast. Check out Thomas Zwijsen classical/acoustic fingerstyle solo guitar cover of the Piece Of Mind classic “Sun And Steel” below. For guitar lesson and tabs at this location.

Watch Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson unveil Sun And Steel in the video below. Sun And Steel has now arrived at LCBO stores in Canada and online here.