THOMAS ZWIJSEN’s Acoustic Guitar Cover Of IRON MAIDEN’s “The Evil That Men Do”; Video

Check out Thomas Zwijsen's acoustic / classical fingerstyle solo guitar cover of Iron Maiden's classic, “The Evil That Men Do”.

"The Evil That Men Do" was released in 1988 on the Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son album and has an official video, which can be seen below. Also, multiple HD live videos were released.

Thomas previously released an unplugged version of this song on red vinyl as a single, which is now sold out. In the Nylon Maiden arrangements, Thomas tries to incorporate all vocal lines, bass lines and essential guitar parts and solos in one arrangement. A new Nylon Maiden CD is currently in the making. Visit ThomasZwijsen.com to learn more.