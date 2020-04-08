THOR Debuts Music Video For "Rising" (Video Mix)

Thor has released a video for "Rising" (Video Mix), the title track of the band's new album, out now via Cleopatra Records. Order the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Rising features Thor’s classic ’80s metal sound combined with modern influences to create a potent blend of old and new that has kept this metal viking thriving for over four decades. Available on both CD and on limited edition gold vinyl.

Tracklisting:

"Wormhole"

"Defend Or Die"

"The Game Is On!" (Stadium Mix)

"We. Will. Destroy. You"

"The Rut"

"Rising"

"The Party Never Ends"

"Power Mask"

"Son Of Thunder"

"Starmaster"

"Rising" (Video Mix) video:

"The Game Is On" video:

“Wormhole” lyric video:

"The Party Never Ends" lyric video: