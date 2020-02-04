THOR Premiers Official Lyric Video For "The Party Never Ends"

The mighty Thor unleashes yet another storm of metallic fury with this all new studio album, Rising, out on February 28 via Cleopatra Records. Check out a lyric video for the song "The Party Never Ends" below, and pre-order the album here.

Rising features Thor’s classic ’80s metal sound combined with modern influences to create a potent blend of old and new that has kept this metal viking thriving for over four decades. Available on both CD and on limited edition gold viny.

Tracklisting:

"Wormhole"

"Defend Or Die"

"The Game Is On!" (Stadium Mix)

"We. Will. Destroy. You"

"The Rut"

"Rising"

"The Party Never Ends"

"Power Mask"

"Son Of Thunder"

"Starmaster"

"The Party Never Ends" lyric video: