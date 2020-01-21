THOR Says New Album Has “Pretty Heavy Cuts”; Interview Streaming

Jimmy Kay from Canada’s The Metal Voice spoke to The Canadian Metal Avenger Thor and his band (Ted Jedlicki Bass, Kevin Stuart Swain Co-producer, Tom Croxton Drums, Matt Hamilton Guitar) at The Metal Hall of Fame on January 15, 2020 at the Marriot Delta in Anaheim California.

When asked about the new album The Rising:

“The new album will be released on February 28 on Cleopatra Records when we start the North American tour in Seattle, Washington.”

When asked about the musical direction on the new album vs the last album and the songs:

“There are some pretty heavy cuts on this album like ‘Wormhole’, ‘Defend Or Die’. The whole band contributed to the writing of the album. There is a song by co-producer Kevin Stuart Swain that is more of an alternative cut and very prolific, it’s called ‘The Party Never Ends’ and he also co-wrote the title ‘The Rising’. There is also the more heavy stuff from bassist Ted Jedlicki and guitarist Matt Hamilton. Another song I wrote is called ‘Power Mask’, it’s about love, when you break up with your girlfriend you have to put on your mask, a facade. There is also a little science fiction too because I love fantasy. “

“Two singles will be coming out, one is ‘Wormhole’ and the other is ‘The Party Never Ends’ so stay tuned.”