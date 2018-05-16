THOR - "Special Flight" Video Streaming

Canadian heavy metal legend Thor has released a video for "Special Flight", the opening track of the Electric Eyes album, available via Cleopatra Records. Watch the clip below.

A gift from the Metal Gods! The unreleased album from metal heroes Thor, recorded in 1979 as a follow-up to their blockbuster debut Keep The Dogs Away. Never before heard recordings that bridge the gap between Thor’s glam rock beginnings and his later evolution into full heavy metal in the early ’80s.

Original cover art by comic book artist, Ken Landgraf, who has worked for both DC and Marvel. Order the album via Cleopatra or Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

"Special Flight"

"She's A Fancy Lady"

"Interception"

"Wild Thing"

"Electric Eyes"

"Twitch (Let's Go)"

"Storm"

"Poison"

"The Door (Face Behind My Mask)"

"Gladiator Romp"

"Special Flight" video: