THOR To Release Hammer Of Justice CD / DVD This Month; "Warp 5000" Video Streaming; Major North American Tour Confirmed

The god of heavy metal thunder, Thor, wields his mighty hammer once again, unleashing a storm of killer metal riffs and thundering rhythms on his epic new album, Hammer Of Justice, out on April 26.

The amazing fan reception of 2017’s Beyond The Pain Barrier as well as the surprisingly delightful holiday themed album Christmas In Valhalla caused Thor to team up with the young group of stellar musicians who brought those albums to life including guitarist John Leibel, rhythm guitarist Matt McNallie and bassist Ted Jedlicki along with drummer Tom Croxton. In addition, the metal giant also called upon past associates Frank Meyer (The Streetwalkin’ Cheetahs) and Kevin Stuart Swain (Idle Eyes) to round out the album’s sound. The result is a devastating blast of traditional, old school metal punched up with modern flourishes to appeal to Thor fans young and old.

Watch the video for the album’s first single “Warp 5000” below.

The CD version will be accompanied by a very special DVD with a full-length documentary film called The Return Of The Thunderhawk, which picks up where the award-winning documentary I Am Thor left off. The film follows Thor on an epic US and European tour in 2016 following the band’s ups and downs but always anchored by the group’s riveting live performances.

But since there is no substitute for the real thing, Thor has once again launched a massive tour across North America. This tour will feature a very special 2-day event in Toronto, dubbed Two Days Of Thor which will include a screening at the Royal Cinema of The Return Of The Thunderhawk immediately followed by a Q&A. Then Day 2 features a live concert at The Rockpile at which Thor will be presented with the key to the city for his contribution to the Toronto music scene and the city itself. Tour dates below

Pre-order the new CD here. Pre-order/pre-save the digital version here.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1: CD

"Beginning Of The End"

"Warp 5000"

"Return Of The Thunderhawk"

"Victory"

"As The Dragon Flies"

"It's Our Right"

"Beyond The Wall"

"Destroyinator"

"Hammer Of Justice"

"Wötan"

"The End"

Disc 2: Bonus DVD

The Return Of The Thunderhawk Documentary

Thor's tour schedule is as follows:

April

12 - Portland, OR - Rose City

19 - Seattle, WA - The Highline (Live concert/CD listening party/The Return Of The Thunderhawk screening)

20 - Vancouver, BC - Another Perfect Day Festival @ SBC Concert Venue

21 - Victoria, BC - Logans

25 - Los Angeles, CA - Whiskey A Go Go (Album Release & Tour Launch Concert)

27 - Sacramento, CA - The Blue Lamp

28 - Las Vegas, NV - Evel Pie

29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

30 - Fort Collins, CO - Gorehound's Playground Theater (screening of The Return OF The Thunderhawk)

May

1 - Denver, CO - Streets of London

2 - Cleveland, OH - Winchester Music Tavern

3 - Chicago, IL - Livewire Lounge

4 - Minneapolis, MN - Lee's Liquor Lounge

5 - Brooklyn, NY - St. Vitus (ReturnOf The Thunderhawk screened prior to show)

6 - Baltimore, MD - The Metro Gallery

7 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA

8 - Raleigh, NC - The Pour House Music Hall

June

12 - Two Days Of Thor / Toronto, ON - The Royal Cinema (Canadian World Premiere ReturnOof The Thunderhawk, Thor to be presented with Key to the City)

13 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile West

14 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

15 - Ottawa. ON - The Brass Monkey (Return Of The Thunderhawk screened prior to show)

16 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martiniere