THOR - "TWISTED SISTER's Dee Snider Wanted Me To Train Him In New York In 1984"

Jimmy Kay from The Metal Voice spoke to Jon Mikl Thor and his band (guitarist Kevin Stuart Swain and bassist Ted Andre Jedlicki) on The Metal Voice Facebook live via Zoom on May 27.

Thor talked about his experiences with KISS and Twisted Sister's Dee Snider, and his new video/single, "The Rut".

Thor recalls, "Twisted Sister's Dee Snider wanted me to train him in New York. I was in tremendous shape at that time in 1984. It was not long before that where I won numerous bodybuilding titles, like Mr Universe, Mr USA and Mr Canada (1973-74). I was still in good shape and we were doing really well in England. BTW Dee is in great shape today."



Thor has released a video for "The Rut", a track from the band's new album, Rising, out now via Cleopatra Records. Order the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Rising features Thor’s classic ’80s metal sound combined with modern influences to create a potent blend of old and new that has kept this metal viking thriving for over four decades. Available on both CD and on limited edition gold vinyl.

Tracklisting:

"Wormhole"

"Defend Or Die"

"The Game Is On!" (Stadium Mix)

"We. Will. Destroy. You"

"The Rut"

"Rising"

"The Party Never Ends"

"Power Mask"

"Son Of Thunder"

"Starmaster"

"The Rut" video:

"Rising" (Video Mix) video:

"The Game Is On" video:

“Wormhole” lyric video:

"The Party Never Ends" lyric video: